Pink family tune up the excitement

It's a tradition that has been bringing joy and laugher to the young and not so young for nearly two decades.
Every January Pinks Family Carnival, which calls John Wright Park, Tuncurry home for more than a month, sets aside a special free fun day for members of the the community with a disability.
It's about providing participants with the same opportunity as most of the general public, MidCoast Assist program officer, Donna Bennett said.
Last Friday, January 19 the tradition continued with close to 25 participants, aged from 13-60 years, along with 15 support workers, enjoying an afternoon of dagwood dogs, dodgem cars, merry-go-rounds and much more.
"We love it; we love giving the kids their own environment and to give them the opportunity to ride the rides at their own pace," co-owner Aaron Pink said.
"The day is just for them," he said.
He said seeing the smiles on their faces and hearing their laughter was unbelievable and heart warming.
"As long as we are welcome back (to Tuncurry) we will continue to come and give joy.
"It is the least we can do to give back to the community where we have built many friendships."
Speaking on behalf of MidCoast Assist, Mrs Bennett extended heartfelt thanks to Aaron and the Pink family for once again hosting the free afternoon.
"The Pink Family have graciously hosted this annual event for approximately 20 years," she said.
"The session includes rides, sideshows complete with prizes, show bags, food and drinks.
"All MidCoast Assist staff feel privileged to be able to attend this event and support our very grateful participants."
