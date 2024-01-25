Ospreys start preparations

SOUTHERN United kicked off training earlier this week in preparation for the club's move into the Newcastle Zone 1 football competition this year.
The Ospreys had an unbelievably successful 2023, earning promotion from zone 1 after winning the zone 2 premiership undefeated.
Southern's young reserve grade side also were semi-finalists.
However, coach Jonathon Newman said last year's triumphs will count for nothing in 2024.
There's also extra pressure on the club as they'll have to field three grades - up one from last season.
The competition-proper starts on Saturday, March 24.
"We'll have three sides this year so that means we will need around 45 players," Newman said.
"We had 38 last year.''
Newman said the Ospreys would meet the three team criteria.
"We've retained a good number of players and the number of new faces at the trials we held late last year and the quality on display at these trials was very pleasing,'' he said
"We've had a few departures to retirement, university and the like, but as I said numbers at the trials were strong and I'm expecting some new faces to show at pre-season training as well.''
Newman hopes playing in Newcastle will be a magnet for players outside the Great Lakes area.
"We've picked up a couple of former Taree Wildcats this year - they both trialled really well and will be assets to our squad,'' he said.
"Ideally we would have hoped to have seen a couple more, given that Football Mid North Coast's Premier League is still struggling to get off the ground a bit.''
