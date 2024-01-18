Police nab teenage thief

A teenager has been arrested for numerous offences which stretch back to April last year.
The 15-year-old youth, who was arrested earlier this week, was identified from his DNA profile.
In mid-April 2023 a Forster residence was broken into.
The house was occupied by four adults and two children who were asleep at the time.
Numerous rooms were entered by the offenders and a number of items were stolen, some from rooms where people were sleeping.
Items also were taken from, and vehicles stolen from the on-site garage.
During the incident the offenders also consumed food at the location.
Following the disturbance the house was forensically examined and a number of items taken, which eventually led to the identification of an offender.
On Wednesday, January 17 police observed a 15 year old Forster male on the Forster-Tuncurry bridge, who had been identified by way of DNA match.
He was placed under arrest and taken to Forster Police Station, where he was charged with aggravated break and enter and commit serious indictable offence, and larceny.
The young person was charged and appeared before Taree Children's Court yesterday, Thursday, January 18 where he was granted conditional bail to return to the court on Thursday, February 8.
However, the teen was unable to meet those bail conditions.
