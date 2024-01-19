Medical students to spend immersive year in Taree

Thirty-one eager medical students are spending this year studying at Taree for an extensive year of clinical education.
The students are attending the Taree Rural Clinical School, a joint medical program between the University of Newcastle and the University of New England.
The University of Newcastle's Department of Rural Health says the students will embark on an immersive journey in their medical education, engaging in hands-on learning experiences across various healthcare settings.
The comprehensive rural clinical school program is designed to provide students with an in-depth understanding of rural healthcare, leveraging the resources at Manning Base Hospital and surrounding hospitals, local general practices, community health services, and Aboriginal medical services.
Many of these aspiring doctors have chosen to reside in the University of Newcastle's accommodation on High Street, fostering a sense of community and enriching their learning experiences on-site.
"Our aim is to offer an immersive experience that not only equips these future doctors with invaluable skills but also instils a deep appreciation for rural healthcare and the diverse needs of regional communities," University of Newcastle department of rural health director, Professor Jennifer May
This year marks a significant milestone as the university celebrates the 18th anniversary of the Rural Clinical School in Taree, which has been funded by a commonwealth grant supporting rural training.
Over nearly two decades, this program has played a pivotal role in shaping the future of healthcare by nurturing a cadre of compassionate, community-oriented doctors committed to serving rural areas.
Highlighting the importance of rural exposure, Professor May emphasised: "Experiencing healthcare delivery in rural settings is pivotal.
"It fosters adaptability, resilience, and a comprehensive understanding of the unique challenges and opportunities present in regional healthcare.
"Our goal is to inspire these students to consider rural practice, addressing the critical need for healthcare professionals in these communities."
