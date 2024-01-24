New horse riding experiences open up in Hallidays Point

As one of the most successful equestrian nations in the world, it is only feasible that horse riding is one of the most popular sports or past-times in France.
And, as the number one sport in the country for females, it is only natural many young women choose the horse industry as a career.
French national - she hails from Normandy - and now Tuncurry resident, Claire Taja was only three when she first mounted a horse.
"I was very lucky, my aunty had a riding school; all my free time was spent riding."
After finishing her formal education 31-year-old Claire took a step further and secured herself a three year showjumping apprenticeship.
She polished off her skills with a stint with Julien Epaillard, one of the world's top showjumpers.
While Claire said horses have been her passion for as long as she could remember, the apprenticeship gave her additional skills and career choices in the equestrian world.
"You never finish learning," Claire said.
"They are the best animal; they have their own personalities, they are good for your mind, they trust you; they will give you everything."
Following her apprenticeship Claire competed nationally and internationally for France on the showjumping circuit achieving a 1.5 metre level, while a coaches certificate gave her the credentials to teach at a professional level
Some riders can earn up to $3000 at just one show, Claire said.
Despite little knowledge of Australia - and the part it played during World War I - Claire's adventurous spirit lured her Downunder in 2019.
"I came for 12 months and I never left," she said.
Like many visitors to our shores, Claire met an Aussie bloke and decided to stay.
Late last year she cemented herself as a permanent resident establishing Hallidays Point Equestrian offering riding lessons, pony rides and much more on her thoroughbred, Shetland and Brumby charges on the centre's eight hectare site, at the back of Hallidays Point Caravan Park
At only 12 months old, Claire plans to break-in her Brumbies when they reach the ideal age of 3-4 years.
Known for their good nature, size and loyalty Brumbies have long been considered the ideal first horse for children learning to ride, or pony club.
Until three years ago, Claire did rack work, riding for Tuncurry trainer, Terry Evans, Tas Morton, Tom Higgins and Margaret de Gonneville from Port Macquarie, and participated in eight trials.
She also taught youngsters before and after school, and coaching up-and-coming riders.
"But, I didn't like the racing world."
But she does like the Australia way of life and its weather.
"People are friendly and positive and it is easier to build your own business here."
As well as offering bush rides and walks through the property which houses the equestrian centre, Claire also takes the horses to the beach.
It is fun walking them along the beach, volunteer, Vanessa Maginnis said.
Vanessa likened them to a group of enthusiastic puppy dogs, saying they love to roll in the sand and the waves.
While its only early days for the enterprise, Claire is looking to the future with plans to establish a full-blown equestrian centre, complete with jumps and a dressage arena to name a few.
