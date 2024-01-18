Boat rescues up 18 per cent as more people flock to waterways

Marine Rescue NSW has completed its busiest year on record with 4786 search and rescue missions across the state in 2023.
All six regions with Marine Rescue NSW units had a record number of rescues in 2023, including the Northern Rivers, Mid North Coast, Hunter/Central Coast, Greater Sydney, Illawarra and Monaro.
Surpassing last year's record figure, the volunteer water rescue organisation safely returned 10,645 people to shore in an 18 per cent increase in rescue missions across the state's coastal and inland waterways.
Lake Macquarie was the busiest area for rescue missions across NSW, while a quarter of the Botany Port Hacking unit's 400 missions were emergency responses.
The Botany Port Hacking unit covers a challenging area including Botany Bay, Georges River, Port Hacking and 30 nautical miles offshore where a large volume of traffic and variable conditions can lead to boaters and paddlers needing assistance.
Along the Mid North Coast, 390 search and rescue missions were conducted including 213 emergency responses with 907 people safely returned to shore.
Forster-Tuncurry, Port Macquarie and Coffs Harbour were the units with the highest demand.
Locally, Forster-Tuncurry received 4465 log-ons to the base, 1161 used the free Marine Rescue App, while 3304 were via radio, with more More than 11,150 people onboard the vessels.
The unit undertook 103 vessel assists, 63 were in-shore, 40 were offshore, with 262 people onboard.
These figures show these rescue responses are testament that most boaters are 'doing the right thing' on our waterways and we thank you, Forster Tuncurry Marine Rescue Facebook page posted.
"We encourage all boaters to continue to plan their voyage, check the weather and tides, ensure vessels are maintained and adequately fuelled and that they are carrying the appropriate safety equipment."
In the two weeks since the new year, the unit has assisted more than 10 vessels, including two jetskis.
In its first Budget, the Minns government made a record $73 million commitment to support the vital work of Marine Rescue NSW and its 3300 volunteers.
The significant four-year investment will bolster Marine Rescue NSW's fleet, including new multi-purpose and rescue vessels and the refurbishment of other rescue vessels, as well as fund new bases at Stockton and Middle Harbour.
More than 80,000 trips were logged with Marine Rescue NSW in 2023, almost 16,500 more than the previous year.
Marine Rescue NSW radio operators had a busy 2023, managing 258,742 radio calls - or a call every two minutes - with a large number managed by the 24/7 Marine Rescue NSW State Communications Centre at Belrose.
More than half the incidents in 2023 could potentially have been avoided with better boat maintenance, with 57 per cent of calls for mechanical, battery or fuel issues.
Boat users are urged to follow these steps to stay safe this boating season:
Log On and Off with Marine Rescue via VHF Channel 16 or use the free Marine Rescue NSW app available for iOS and Android devices.
Make sure everyone on board is wearing a lifejacket.
Make sure your vessel's engine and battery are working.
Make sure you have enough fuel and some in reserve.
Always check conditions and safety equipment.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.