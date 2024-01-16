On the track for minor title

IT would take a remarkable form slump for Bulahdelah not to finish minor premiers in this season's Manning T2 cricket competition.
After 12 games Bulahdelah has 69 points to be comfortably clear of second placed Pacific Palms. Bulahdelah has won 11 of the matches with one washout.
Going into last weekend's round Noel Matheson from Bulahdelah was the leading run scorer in T2.
He had 311 runs at an average of 44.43. He missed last weekend's game against Taree West Sixers at Bulahdelah where the home side scrambled to a low scoring win.
Sixers won the toss and made 9/87 from their 40 overs.
Nathan Jones with 3/15 was the most successful Bulahdelah bowler.
Bulahdelah then lost seven wickets in the run chase.
They were cruising at 3/43 but then slumped to be 6/58. In a handy all-round performance Jones made a quickfire 19 not out from 15 deliveries, with three boundaries to help guide Bulahdelah to the required target. Blake Matheson earlier scored 25, while Glenn Morante was not out on six.
Palms batters had to work hard to defeat Taree United in the clash at Palms.
United won the toss, batted but were in immediate trouble at 2/1. They recovered to make a competitive 147, despite four batters failing to score. This included two golden (first ball) ducks.
Nick Montague and Harley Woods made a strong start for Palms with an opening stand of 49 before Woods fell for 27. He smashed five boundaries in a 25 ball stay at the crease.
Montague batted through to remain not out on 54.
Palms lost four wickets in the successful run chase.
Great Lakes' difficult season continued when they were comfortably beaten by Old Bar-Eggins. The Dolphins won the toss but were all out for 87. Rogan Dickson top scored with 20.
Great Lakes skipper, Jack Howard took all three Old Bar wickets to fall in the run chase. Howard finished with 3/16. Old Bar scored the runs in 15/4 overs.
Six games remain before the start of the semi-finals. Bulahdelah (69), Palms (54), Old Bar Eggins (45), Taree United (42) and Old Bar Tavern (42) are the top contenders for the final four.
