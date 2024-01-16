Great Lakes Advocate
Board relay champions get ready for country titles

MM
By Mick McDonald
January 16 2024 - 4:00pm
Tully Kippax won the girl's under 11 board race at the championship carnival held at Manly. Picture Black Head Surf Club.
BLACK Head Surf Club's under 14 girl's board relay team geared up for the Country championships by winning the event at the Manly Nipper Nats.

MM

Mick McDonald

Senior journalist

Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years

