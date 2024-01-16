Board relay champions get ready for country titles

BLACK Head Surf Club's under 14 girl's board relay team geared up for the Country championships by winning the event at the Manly Nipper Nats.
The All Australian Junior Surf Carnival is for both beach and water competitors aged under nine to 14 years.
Board relay team members, Bronte Kippax, Ella and Ash Pegrum, will defend their country and state championships this season while they'll also head to the nationals on the Sunshine Coast.
Tully Kippax served notice she also would will be a contender for higher honours in the major carnivals after winning the under 11 board race.
Bronte Kippax was third in the under 14 board.
There was further success for Black Head in the under 11 girl's board relay, where Tully Kippax, Hayley Duncan and Delilah Marshall were bronze medallists.
Tilly Murray, Layla Amiri and Jayden McDonald were third in the under 10 girl's board relay.
Coach, Marty Cowper said there was a large number of jellyfish in the surf and that proved to be off putting for some of the competitors.
"As soon as the young kids see jelly fish that's it,'' he said.
"They go off their game.
"They have to learn to overcome that because when they're there the mind games begin.''
The Country Championship will be at Warilla Barrack Point on the South Coast from January 26 to 28.
