Sporties win by one shot

THE final of the Zone 11 bowls reserve fours championship wasn't decided until the last bow of the last end.
Tuncurry Sporties team of Graeme Brown, Greg Fall, Glen McWhirter and Marty Brown won 13-12 playing Tuncurry Beach's Phil Swalwell, Frank Edwards, Steve Holohan and Bill Hedges.
Sporties had the early running at 4-0, but a four to Tuncurry had it all tied up after four ends.
Sporties seemed to be gaining the ascendancy over the next eight ends, and at one stage led 11-6 after 12 ends.
Tuncurry then fought back, winning four consecutive ends and levelling the scores at 11-11 after 16 ends. With just two ends to play this was anyone's game to win.
Sporties scored a crucial two on end 17 to lead 13-11 and were holding shots on the last end, but the Tuncurry skip still had one bowl to play.
He played weight through some front bowls, but could only make the one shot. Sporties held on for a 13-12 win.
They will now move through to the state finals.
As reported last week, the fours championship was a triumph for the Great Lakes-based club.
Forster won the open fours and Tuncurry Sporties in seniors and reserve titles.
Sporties, Col Campbell, Darryl Fitzgerald, Grant McKirdy and George McCartney took out the senior crown from Taree Leagues 20-13 in the final.
The open fours final was an all-Forster BC affair with Jason Preston, Dominic Riley, Marty Gosper and Shannon White defeating Ben Quirke, Dean Jorgensen, Rod McMillan and Mick Pole 26-17.
