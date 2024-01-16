Great Lakes Advocate
Great Lakes Advocate's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Sporties win by one shot

MM
By Mick McDonald
January 17 2024 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Tuncurry Sporties team of Graeme Brown, Greg Fall, Glen McWhirter and Marty Brown are the Zone 11 bowls reserve fours champions. Picture Noel James
The Tuncurry Sporties team of Graeme Brown, Greg Fall, Glen McWhirter and Marty Brown are the Zone 11 bowls reserve fours champions. Picture Noel James

THE final of the Zone 11 bowls reserve fours championship wasn't decided until the last bow of the last end.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Mick McDonald

Senior journalist

Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years

Get the latest Forster news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.