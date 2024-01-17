Dolphin bats crash against Wingham

An inexperienced Great Lakes batting line-up crumbled in the Manning T1 cricket clash against second placed Wingham at Tuncurry.
Wingham's bowlers routed Great Lakes for 50 to set up a nine wicket victory.
Great Lakes won the toss, elected to bat, and were all out in just over 22 overs.
The home side slumped to 3/5 after the season's leading wicket taker, Steve Allwood (2/7) and skipper Dave Rees (1/12) made early inroads.
Great Lakes didn't recover, with no batter making it to double figures. Three failed to score, with vice captain Ryan Clark best of the batters with eight.
Extras, on 16, top scored.
Youngster, Daniel Hitchings, who played for Mid North Coast under 16s in last week's State Austin Carnival, combined with Jason Smythe for a last wicket partnership of 13 to push the Dolphins to the half century mark.
Hitchings made six, Smythe was five not out.
Jaimee-Lee Woolfe had a productive day for Wingham, finishing with 4/11 (6 overs).
Veteran all-rounder Mick Stinson celebrated his first game of the season by taking 2/12.
Jackson Barry bowled 1.3 overs to finish with 1/6.
Wingham openers, Nick Beacham and Jye Kliendiest put the side on the path to victory when putting on 43 before Kliendiest fell to Blake Clark for 15.
Beacham was 24 not out, while Dave Rees faced just one ball to be 0 not out when Wingham hit the winning runs.
The Dolphins now face a vital game against Gloucester on Saturday.
Gloucester sits three points clear of Great Lakes in third place. While both sides will play in the four team finals series, the team finished third will get the all-important home game for the minor semi-final.
Six games remain before the start of the finals.
However, it's more complicated in the 10 team T2 compettion.
The top four will play for the T2 premiership following the competition-proper, with the next four involved in the T3 play offs.
Two sides will end commitments for the season when the semi-finals start, Manning Cricket president Steve Campbell confirmed this week.
The T2 sides will play for the Chris Dempsey Shield in the finals, with the Mick Dobson Shield the prize for the T3 teams.
Great Lakes will have some work to do if they are going to play in the T3 finals. The Dolphins currently sit in last spot on the T2 ladder with six points, with just one win from 12 starts.
However, Bulahdelah and Pacific Palms look assured to be involved in the T2 finals. Bulahdelah is the runaway leader of T2 on 69 points, with Palms in second place on 54.
Palms beat Bulahdelah in last year's T2 grand final.
