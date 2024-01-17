Hawks want more women

FORSTER-Tuncurry Hawks will conduct a meet and greet session for and under 17, 18 or opens players keen to play rugby league this year.
The session will be held this afternoon, Thursday, January 18 at the Harry Elliott Oval from 5.30pm.
"If you can't make it on Thursday but are really keen on playing tackle footy for the Hawks, under 17s girls can send through an expression of interest with your contact details to president.juniorhawks@gmail.com,'' a club spokesman said.
"Under 19s and opens can send contact details to president.ftrlfc@gmail.com.''
Parents of the under 17 girls are encouraged tto attend and meet coach, Rob Cooper as he outlines plans for the season.
"This is also a great opportunity for those interested in playing rugby league to hear first hand how to do it,'' the spokesman continued.
"As the female game continues to grow, it is really important that these teams have a strong female presence on their staff.''
