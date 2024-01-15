SES prepares for intense rainfall on north east NSW

Rainfall forecast for the next 24 to 48 hours could cause flash flooding in north east parts of the state, NSW SES assistant commissioner, Nicole Hogan ESM said.
The NSW State Emergency Service (SES) has responded to more than 300 incidents across the state in the past 24 hours, after widespread heavy rainfall impacted Sydney, the Blue Mountains and the Central Coast.
During this afternoon and evening, heavy rainfall is expected to move north to the Mid North Coast and Northern Rivers.
NSW SES has prepositioned personnel and assets ahead of the expected rain.
"The bureau has forecast rainfall totals of 100 to 200 millimetres in some areas, but it is variable with thunderstorms, so we ask people to monitor conditions and warnings," Ms Hogan said.
"It's school holidays and we know people are travelling to see family and friends, but we urge you to never drive through floodwater and to plan your route."
Ms Hogan also advised people camping in low lying areas, or planning to camp this week, to know their flash flooding risk.
"Please be safe when camping or caravaning near rivers, as flash flooding can occur very quickly and without warning," she said.
"Monitor the conditions and avoid camping in low lying areas. Should river rises or flash flooding occur, seek higher ground."
There are also warnings for minor riverine flooding in southern and northern NSW.
For emergency help in floods and storms, call the NSW SES on 132 500. In life threatening situations, call Triple Zero (000) immediately.
