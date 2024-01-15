Community member helps nab opportunity thief

A vigilant eyewitness helped police identify a local man who was allegedly stealing from a motor vehicle.
Last Friday afternoon, January 12 a Forster man was witnessed getting into a motor vehicle parked on Lakeview Crescent, Forster, rummaging through the centre consul and other storage areas within the vehicle
The eyewitness contacted police.
Later that evening police located a 40-year-old Forster man and placed him under arrest.
He admitted to entering the vehicle looking for something but claimed he was unable to locate that item.
He was charged with attempt stealing from motor vehicle and is to attend Forster Local Court on Wednesday January 24.
Police from throughout the Manning Great Lake district say they will continue to make high visibility foot and bike patrols especially over the holiday period.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.