DNA helps cast net over fishing gear crook

DNA has helped police identify a man allegedly involved in the theft of fishing gear.
In late December number of fishing rods and reels were stolen from a boat in Head Street, Forster.
As a result the boat underwent an extensive forensic examination by police.
Late last week a 34-year-old Forster man visited Forster Police Station to report as per his bail conditions.
The man was informed he had been identified via DNA evidence being involved in the incident and was placed under arrest.
He was charged with stealing from a marine vessel and not complying with his bail conditions.
He has been refused bail to appear at Forster Local Court this Wednesday, February 14.
