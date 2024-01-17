Girls time to tri

FORSTER Tri Club hope a field of more than 50 will contest the Girl's Only Triathlon at Forster Keys this Sunday, January 21.
"It's looking encouraging so far and we're hoping to get a few more starters by the end of the week,'' tri club president, Aaron Eichner said.
He said the majority of entries were from the local area.
"But hopefully we'll get a few tourists here having a go"
The race will start at 8am with a 300 metre swim followed by a 12 kilometre bike and a three kilometre run.
Aaron said conditions should be close to perfect.
"It's forecast to be sunny with a temperature around 28 degrees,'' he said.
"So we're expecting the course to be fast.''
The event was open to experienced and rookie triathletes.
It was building momentum and numbers before the pandemic forced the race to be postponed for two years.
Similar events are now conducted at Port Macquarie and Newcastle.
"We came back last year and we had between 50 and 60 starters,'' Aaron said.
"So we're hoping for a similar turnout this Sunday.''
He said the triathlon club was having a successful season, racing monthly triathlons or aquathons. Forster would again be the venue for the NSW club championships in May.
"We've had it here for a last couple of years and it will be staying here for a couple more yet."
