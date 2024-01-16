Contractor appointed for Nabiac Borefield project

MidCoast Council has appointed a contractor to undertake the multi-million dollar stage 2B of the Nabiac Borefield (watermain construction) project.
The contract to Trazibat Pty Ltd is subject to a final check on insurance compliance by council's insurer.
The project is funded by council in conjunction with $1.47m from the federal government Building Better Regions Fund .
The project has already committed $519,500 for borehole drilling, $90,000 for access tracks, $120,000 for new bore pumps, $1,45m for high and low voltage power expansions and $100,000 for principal-supplied borehole electrical control panels.
The new watermains will be installed at a shallow depth, in sand trenches and in the Nabiac Borefield away from extensive traffic and outside of any crowded underground service corridors.
Completing this project will significantly reduce the overall operational risk of the Manning water supply network during a drought.
As part of a larger initiative for the critical drought response to the Manning Water Supply System, this project will provide further drought resilience and increase the capacity of raw water available for treatment and storage at the Nabiac Water Treatment Plant, councillors were informed at the December monthly ordinary meeting.
The five additional bores will increase the total extraction capacity to 18ML/day of raw water, water project delivery manager and project managers, Mtchell Stace and Jesse Spence reported.
"The new bores will also allow us to spread the raw water extraction locations across the borefield, allowing bores to rest for longer periods of time.
"This will help the borefield operation to be more sustainable.
"This contract involves construction of new watermains to service the new bore pump station sites."
