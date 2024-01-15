Contractor to upgrade Tea Gardens jetty and boat ramp announced

A contract to upgrade the Tea Gardens jetty and boat ramp at Apex Park has been awarded to Hunter Wharf and Barge.
The project began with community consultation in 2021.
Constructive feedback was received and used to revise the concept for the boating facility.
This plan exceeded the available funding for the original concept.
Council then sought further funding to realise the new concept plan.
"We're pleased that we now have a total budget of almost $777,000 for this project," MidCoast Council liveable communities director, Paul De Szell said.
Transport for NSW Boating Now program will provide $506,974, while the federal government has allocated $130,000 through Local Roads and Community Infrastructure Fund.
Council will contribute $140,000 towards the project from its capital renewals budget.
At the council ordinary meeting held on December 13 councillors agreed to negotiate with tenderers rather than retender the project.
"This project must be delivered within timeframes specified in the funding deeds. Council has made this decision to enable the project," Mr De Szell said.
The improvements include widening and lengthening the existing boat ramp. A floating centre pontoon will be installed. The boat rigging area will also be extended to align with the new boat ramp width.
The project should start by March 2024, after approvals from stakeholder agencies and be completed by mid-next year.
For more information on this project, visit https://haveyoursay.midcoast.nsw.gov.au/tea-gardens-jetty-replacement and sign up to receive updates.
