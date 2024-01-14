Polson returns to the coaches bench

The good news bulletin that the Forster Tuncurry Dolphins have been waiting to release since last winter has been confirmed at the Great Lakes rugby union club - Blake Polson is back as captain-coach of the men's team.
After an outstanding first season in his role last winter in which he guided the Dolphins to the preliminary final, Polson has had to weigh up his position on the family property involving a 100-head herd of Aberdeen Angus beef cattle as well as its oyster- growing business.
Complicating his decision was the setback which saw Polson sidelined for two months with a serious neck ligament injury early last season.
Nevertheless, he continued coaching the Dolphins as if it were a minor injury.
In addition to Polson's resumption of his sporting career, the club has gained a splendid new addition to its coaching ranks for the women's 10-a-side team in Felicity George, an engaging personality with representative rugby experience as a former Mid North Coast hooker.
The two coaches have organised the Dolphins' early training sessions at Peter Barclay Field in Tuncurry each Tuesday and Thursday evening from 6pm in preparation for next month's Crescent Head seven-a-side rugby carnival.
A most interesting new candidate for the Dolphins' men's hooking role has emerged in University of Wollongong science graduate, 24-year-old Sam Laurie.
First impressions suggest Laurie will play a vital role for the Dolphins this winter, a solid 105kg tight forward with experience and skills in and out of the scrum, a man with a sense of humour and an all-round hooker with mobility and ball sense to contribute to the club's policy of playing attacking rugby.
Talented first grade backs such as Liam Brady, Kaleb Trudgett and the speedster Memphis McBride are back, all highly valued players from last season's team.
The tragedy of the winter was the neck injury which ruined Blake Polson's season.
However, he is fit and confident again and cleared to play, a Mid North Coast Axeman and more recently, a Far North Coast representative backrower, a powerful and destructive runner.
