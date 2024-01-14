Great Lakes Advocate
Polson returns to the coaches bench

By Phil Wilkins
Updated January 17 2024 - 1:06pm, first published January 15 2024 - 10:00am
Blake Polson is back as captain-coach of the men's team.
The good news bulletin that the Forster Tuncurry Dolphins have been waiting to release since last winter has been confirmed at the Great Lakes rugby union club - Blake Polson is back as captain-coach of the men's team.

