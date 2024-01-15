Natural systems team delivers key projects

The Installation of a stormwater treatment wetland to improve the quality of stormwater discharge from urban areas in the Dunns Creek catchment - south of Forster - flowing to Wallis Lake is approaching the construction phase.
Funded through a Coast and Estuary Grant, Stormwater Services Charge and Environmental Rate, the information was shared with councillors by natural systems manager, Gerard Tuckerman during the MidCoast Council December monthly ordinary meeting.
Final designs for the wetland are complete, documents to accompany quotation package are complete and will be distributed to contractors for quotation, Mr Tuckerman said.
The project is one of many being undertaken by the natural systems team across the Mid-Coast LGA (local government area).
A Gross Pollutant Trap (GPT) upgrade in Little Street, Forster will vastly improve the removal of pollutants protecting Wallis Lake, he said.
Work on this project, which was funded through a Coast and Estuary Grant, Stormwater Services Charge and the Environmental Rate, also was nearing completion.
The project involved the removal of the internals of the existing GPT and installation of a new high performing system beside it, Mr Tuckerman said.
Under the biodiversity and natural assets label, 27 projects are underway with most receiving grant funding.
"All projects underway contributed to the implementation of high or medium priorities within adopted plans such as the MidCoast Biodiversity Framework, Coastal Management Programs and various asset management plans.
"Several projects delayed in 2022 have been extended otherwise all projects are on track for meeting completion targets."
While the dredging project to improve navigation of the Tuncurry channel has finished, dredging of the shoaling within the lake is expected to begin following the school holidays.
Projects delivered by the natural systems team cover three focus areas: catchment, estuary and water quality; biodiversity, natural assets and sustainability; and weed biosecurity.
Under the weed biosecurity projects a program to eradicate camphor laurel trees in Forster continues.
Mapping has been completed and planning is continuing.
Mr Tuckerman said council had received little response from the community following a media release.
Species identified as a priority for management in the Smiths Lake Backyards for Biodiversity Program on private property is continuing with local contractors assisting residents to manage priority invasive plant species for the protection of high value ecosystems of the Smith Lake area, he said.
