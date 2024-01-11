Hallidays Point players return with medals frpm National Pickleball League

SIX Hallidays Point players took part in the first National Pickleball League (NPL) event played in Newcastle.
The NPL aims to build the number of players in Australia through a professional league pathways, marketing, content and venue investment.
The NPL aims to expand its product internationally in 2024.
Hallidays Point's Janie Carter and Kerry Anne Casserly won silver in the advanced women's doubles.
The second NPL tournament was held at Broadmeadow and again six Hallidays Point members competed.
Jane Carter claimed gold in the advanced women's singles while Darryl Bridgeman won two golds in the men's intermediate doubles with club sponsor Fabian Yu of Sports Magic and the men's intermediate singles.
Ben Beard won silver in the advanced men's doubles.
