Great Lakes Advocate
Great Lakes Advocate's complete view of property
Home/Life & Style/Celebrity
What's on

Oz rock show returns to the MEC

Updated January 17 2024 - 10:48am, first published January 12 2024 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Rock Show Oz Edition is returning to the Manning Entertainment Centre in 2024.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Forster news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.