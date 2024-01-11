Oz rock show returns to the MEC

The Rock Show Oz Edition is returning to the Manning Entertainment Centre in 2024.
After a sold-out reduced capacity show at The MEC in 2021 due to COVID restrictions, the show's producer, Coralea Cameron is happy that this time everyone will be able to sing along.
The Rock Show Oz Edition was the last in a long line of rock shows that Cameron coproduced with her long-term partner, the late Aussie rock icon Jon English.
"As Jon passed away before he actually got to perform this show himself, we now do the show in his honour, which I think he'd be thrilled about," she said.
"He always loved a standing ovation!"
Featuring Steve Mulry from the Ted Mulry Gang, along with band members from Jon's last rock show, Trilogy of Rock, Cameron says the show celebrates "an outstanding repertoire of classic Aussie rock from the 60s, 70s, and 80s."
The multi-talented band members all sing, harmonise, and swap an amazing array of instruments.
Steve says he is humbled to carry on the show in Jon's memory.
"I was a big fan of Jon myself, and I remember how he was one of the first to come to the party and help out when (brother) Ted became ill. I love every song we get to perform in this show, but I especially love that we are able to remember Jon and Ted."
Masters Apprentices, Billy Thorpe, Bee Gees, LRB, Skyhooks, Aussie Crawl, INXS, Angels, JPY, Cold Chisel, Air Supply, Divinyls, Renee Geyer, Russell Morris, Noiseworks, TMG, Stevie Wright, AC/DC, Peter Allen, Choirboys, Black Sorrows, Oils, Farnham, and of course, Jon English, are just some of the iconic Aussie bands covered in the two-and-a-half-hour show.
"We brought all our rock shows to The MEC and they always sold out. I was so happy when the The Rock Show Oz Edition did too, and that people seemed to enjoy it just as much."
The Rock Show Oz Edition is on at the Manning Entertainment Centre on Friday, February 9, at 8pm. Bookings are available online at www.theMEC.com.au, or at the Box Office on 6592 5466.
