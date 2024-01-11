Grant funding register available for all to see

Members of the community will have a greater insight into what grants MidCoast Council applies for after councillors agreed to a 12 month trial of a grant funding application register.
The register, which will be included in council business papers on a quarterly basis, will keep the community updated on what grants council is trying to acquire, the grant name, the project, location of the project and funding amount.
Also, the register will include if the grant is pending, successful or unsuccessful.
"I don't think we have quite nailed it; I hope we do for the next quarter, " Jeremy Miller said.
"But, it is a good opportunity to tell a story which we are not currently telling."
The first report was published in the December council papers attachment list.
Cr Miller suggested an activities report, rather than a standing register.
"I just hope to see a little more clarity at the next meeting."
General manager, Adrian Panuccio said he would take those comments onboard.
He explained the register would be in the form of a live document.
Once we have applied for a grant, and it is successful it can fall off the list, Mr Panuccio said.
Hopefully this document will go up on the council website and the community will be able to see how much we apply for. Paul Sandilands said.
"Some members of the community don't think we apply for enough," Cr Sandilands said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.