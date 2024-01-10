Great Lakes Advocatesport
Great Lakes Advocate's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Forster and Tuncurry Sporties dominate Zone 11 fours bowls championship

By Noel James
Updated January 11 2024 - 10:17am, first published January 10 2024 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

TEAMS from Forster and Sporties Tuncurry won all three finals and were also runners-up in two in the Zone 11 bowls fours championships.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Forster news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.