Forster and Tuncurry Sporties dominate Zone 11 fours bowls championship

TEAMS from Forster and Sporties Tuncurry won all three finals and were also runners-up in two in the Zone 11 bowls fours championships.
The final of the open was a clash between Forster club mates as Jason Preston, Dominic Riley, Marty Gosper and Shannon White took on Ben Quirke, Dean Jorgensen, Rod McMillan and Mick Pole.
Shannon's team shot out of the blocks, scoring a huge 6 on the very first end. They extended this lead over the next few ends to lead 10-2 after 4 ends. Mick's team showed that they were made of stern stuff, and would not go down without a fight. They scored a 5 and then 2,1,1 on consecutive ends, and suddenly we had new leaders at 11-10.
Shannon scored 8 shots to 5 over the next 4 ends to claw saw back the lead at 18-16 after 12 ends. He increased the lead to 21-16 and things were looking dire for Mick's team coming up to the back end of the game. Shannon did concede another shot, but scoring on 5 straight ends, even though they were only singles, put the nail in the coffin for Mick.
Final score was 26-17 to Shannon.
THIS final was featured Robert Austin, Mike Hudson, Errol Ruprecht and John Beach (Taree Leagues) up against Col Campbell, Darryl Fitzgerald, Grant McKirdy and George McCartney (Sporties).
This game was very close, with hardly a shot in it for a long while. If anything it was the team from Leagues that held the lead more often, but with scores tied at 4-4, 6-6 and 9-9 nobody was exerting any dominance. Leagues scored a couple of singles grab a slender 11-9 lead.
Sporties then came to the fore, with scores of 3, 1, 2 and 2 to establish the biggest lead of the match, and with only 3 ends to play led by 6 at 17-11. Leagues did score another 2, but the Sporties team then closed it out with a 2 and a 1 on the final 2 ends. The final score to Sporties was 20-13.
SPORTIES again featured in this final with the team of Graeme Brown, Greg Fall, Glen McWhirter and Marty Brown playing Tuncurry Beach's Phil Swalwell, Frank Edwards, Steve Holohan and Bill Hedges.
This was a game that came down to the very last end and the very last bowl. Sporties had the early running at 4-0, but a 4 to Tuncurry had it all tied up after 4 ends. Sporties seemed to be gaining the ascendancy over the next 8 ends, and at one stage led 11-6 after 12 ends.
Tuncurry then fought back, winning 4 consecutive ends and levelling the scores at 11-11 after 16 ends. With just 2 ends to play this was anyone's game to win. The Sporties team scored a crucial 2 on end 17 to lead 13-11. The Sporties team were holding shots on the last end, but the Tuncurry skip still had 1 bowl to play. He played weight through some front bowls, but could only make the 1 shot. Sporties held on for a 13-12 win.
All winning teams move through to the State finals.
