Forster and Sporties rule

FORSTER and Tuncurry Sporties dominated the Zone 11 bowls fours championship, winning three finals and finishing runners up in two.
The open final was a clash between Forster club-mates as Jason Preston, Dominic Riley, Marty Gosper and Shannon White took on Ben Quirke, Dean Jorgensen, Rod McMillan and Mick Pole.
Shannon's team absolutely shot out of the blocks, scoring a huge six on the very first end.
They extended this lead to 10-2 after four ends.
Mick's team scored a five and then 2, 1, 1 on consecutive ends to lead 11-10.
Shannon scored eight shots five over the next four ends to lead 18-16 after 12 ends.
He increased this to 21-16 before conceding another shot. Shannon then scored singles on five successive ends to secure the final 26-17.
This senior final was between Robert Austin, Mike Hudson, Errol Ruprecht and John Beach, Taree Leagues, against Col Campbell, Darryl Fitzgerald, Grant McKirdy and George McCartney, Sporties.
This game was very close, with hardly a shot in it for a long while.
If anything it was the team from Leagues that held the lead more often, but with scores tied at 4-4, 6-6 and 9-9 nobody was exerting any dominance. Leagues scored a couple of singles to grab a slender 11-9 lead.
Sporties then came to the fore, with scores of 3, 1, 2 and 2 to establish the biggest lead of the match, and with only 3 ends to play led by 6 at 17-11. Leagues did score another 2, but Sporties then closed it out with a 2 and a 1 on the final two ends. The final score to Sporties was 20-13.
A report on the reserve final will appear next week.
