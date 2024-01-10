Black Head seeks success

BLACK Head Surf Club coach Marty Cowper is confident the girl's under 14 board relay team will match their successes from last season at the major carnivals in the next few months.
This will start with the Country Championships at Warilla Barrack Point from January 26.
Ella and Ash Pegrum and Bronte Kippax will be defending the gold medal they won at the Country last season at One Mile as under 13s.
Cowper said the form they're shown in carnivals this summer suggests they'll be right in the hunt to strike gold on the South Coast.
The trio also won the NSW Age Championship relay held at North Steyne last season, where they beat three-time defending champions, Cudgen in a great finish.
Ella was also third in the under 13 surf race.
Tully Kippax, Hayley Duncan and Delilah Marshall will start in the under 11 girl's board relay.
They'll be looking to go one better this time around after finishing with the silver last summer.
"They should all do well in both events again,'' Cowper said.
He said the squad had been in training since last May.
"That was for the 14s and up,'' he said.
"They didn't want to stop from last season.
"So I gave them a month off and then we began light training in May and we picked it up as the new season approached.
"They've all given up their winter sports to concentrate on the surf.''
He said the younger age divisions had a slightly longer break. But they were still back in training from around mid-June.
Cowper revealed that Miley Cox, Bronte Kippax and Ella and Ash Pegrum have all been accepted into the Hunter Academy of Sport for K1 kayaking.
This will entail regular trips to Newcastle for specialised training.
"I've had them training on kayaks now for about 18 months,'' he said.
"The strategic direction is aiming to be Australian medallists in 2026 in the ski relay.''
He added that under 12 and 13 groups at the club have also started kayaking. They train once a week.
Cowper said Black Head would head to the state championships at Queenscliff in March before ending the season with the Australian Championships on the Sunshine Coast at Alexandra Headland, Maroochydore and Mooloolaba from April 13 to 21.
The Aussies were held in Perth last year and Black Head sent a contingent west.
For some it was their first trip in a plane.
"At least we can drive there this year,'' Cowper said.
Black Head competitors would be expected to dominate the Lower North Coast Branch championships to be held in February.
The event was scheduled for Old Bar in November, but was postponed for a number of reasons.
