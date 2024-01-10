Mid-Coast builds back more resilient First Nations assets

A First Nation-owned health centre in Forster will share in a $46 million program to build back better after last year's floods.
This project will extend and support the betterment of the stormwater and drainage infrastructure for the Tobwabba Aboriginal Community Medical Service to mitigate future flooding.
The Aboriginal-owned Assets Program, jointly funded by the Australian and NSW governments, was open to 19 of the most flood-affected local government areas impacted in the 2022 February and June floods through the Commonwealth-State Disaster Recovery Funding Arrangements (DRFA).
The program enables local Aboriginal land councils (LALCs), Aboriginal corporations and Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander community organisations to undertake repair, restoration and betterment of community infrastructure.
Nearly 30 programs across the state will share in the funding, delivering a boost to regional NSW.
Senator Deborah O'Neill said the assets would be rebuilt to withstand future natural disasters, as well as improve accessibility and inclusion for community members.
"This program will help to restore access to local facilities and significant places, while also making sure places are built back smarter and stronger so it's less likely to get damaged again in the future," Senator O'Neill said.
"This investment by both levels of government will make a big difference for the long term recovery of the Mid-Coast," she said.
"We know these facilities are real hubs for the community - they bring people together while fulfilling cultural obligations and supporting self-determination."
