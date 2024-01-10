Cricketers ready to return to the field

GREAT Lakes cricket teams will be looking for a more prosperous post-Christmas when the senior competitions resume on Saturday.
The Dolphins struggled in both the T1 and T2 grades before the break, with the T1 side sitting in third place on 15 points, well behind leaders Taree United (36) and Wingham (33) but clear of Gloucester (12). Seven matches remain before the start of the semi-finals.
On Saturday the T1 side will be at home to Wingham at Tuncurry.
While the Dolphins are assured of a finals berth in the four team finals series, the immediate challenge will be to lock in third place and so assure a home minor semi-final against Gloucester.
This is assuming the association awards teams placed higher on the ladder with home games in the finals.
Getting their top X1 on the field has been the Dolphins biggest struggle this season.
Great Lakes were T1 grand finalists for the past two years. losing both times to Taree United.
But while the opening section of the competition was tough for the T1 team, it's been an even bigger battle for the T2 combination.
They've had just one win from 11 outings and sit in last spot.
On Saturday they head to Old Bar to tackle fourth placed Old Bar-Eggins.
Bulahdelah will be looking to continue their impressive pre-Christmas form when they take on Taree West Sixers at Bulahdelah.
With 10 wins from 11 matches Bulahdelah has opened up a handy gap on the rest of the field.
They sit on top of the ladder with 63 points, clear of Pacific Palms on 48 and are poised to claim the minor premiership.
Palms, the defending champions, started the season in solid form, but then had a minor slump before recovering just before the break.
Third placed Taree United will be Palms' opponents at Palms on Saturday in what should be the match of the round.
Meanwhile, Great Lakes batter, Austin Murray played a leading role in Mid North Coast's round one win in the Stan Austin Carnival played at Taree this week.
The carnival is for under 16 representative sides. Four teams, Mid North Coast, North Coast,
Tamworth and Newcastle are contesting the tournament that concludes with the final and 3 v 4 places games on Thursday, January 11,
In the opening game Tamworth won the toss and elected to bat, but could only manage 66 in 22.4 overs after batting first when winning the toss.
Murray held the MNC innings together with a patient 24 from 57 deliveries. MNC lost four wickets in the run chase, with Murray the last batter dismissed when the score was on 63.
Fellow Great Lakes batter, Lucas Moncks (8) was at the crease when the winning runs were hit. Mid North Coast played North Coast on Tuesday and Newcastle on Wednesday.
