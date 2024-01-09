Dolphins training for sevens

FORSTER Tuncurry Dolphins' men's rugby union team started training last week at the Peter Barclay Field at Tuncurry for next month's annual Crescent Head seven-a-side tournament.
Club president, Kurt Forester, has called on new and previous players to attend training for this challenging annual carnival.
Of greatest immediate concern at the club is whether representative backrower, Blake Polson will continue in his role of last season when captain-coach of the Dolphins.
Polson's season was disrupted last year when he sustained a serious neck ligament injury which forced him to miss two months' rugby.
Most admirably, he continued coaching the team, taking the side to the preliminary final of the Lower Mid North Coast region.
The Dolphins were finalists in the men's' premiership and women's 10s last year, with the club fielding a women's team for the first time in a number of seasons.
