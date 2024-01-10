Top 10 a target

Coach, Marty Cowper concedes it is unlikely that Black Head Surf Club would be able to repeat last year's performances at the NSW Country Championships to be held on the South Coast this month.
Black Head finished eighth last January when the three day event was held at One Mile.
"We had a team of 40 there,'' Cowper said.
"But this year the carnival will be held at Warilla Barrack Point from January 26 to 28," he said.
"Because of the distance we'll only have about 22 competitors there.''
He expects Black Head will 'go alright' at the Country and remains confident the club can still secure a top 10 finish.
"We'll go close to last year, but we just don't have the numbers and that's what it's all about for team events,'' Cowper said.
He said the preparation for the championship campaign that includes the Country, state and Australian titles has been sound.
"We've got a lot of carnivals in and we go to Manly this weekend,'' he said.
"This is a junior carnival, for 14 years down and there'll be competitors there from the Gold Coast, Sunshine Coast and all around NSW.
"That'll give us an indication on how we'll go later on.''
Black Head competitors had a hit-out in their home surf last weekend when the club conducted a Fast 5 carnival, attracting clubs from the Lower North Coast and Mid North Coast Branches.
