Get organised - the first back-to-school morning might be a whirlwind for the whole family! Back to waking up early, packing lunches, organising uniforms and making sure you get everyone to where they need to be. The more organised you can be, the easier the first back-to-school morning will be. Planning the morning routine may be a whole family affair so ensure you are all on the same page. This might include figuring out what time you need to wake up, sharing responsibilities such as breakfast and packing lunches and laying out your child's uniform the night before.