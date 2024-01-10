Roof done, windows and doors next building project progresses

As scheduled, the new Forster Surf Club building had the roofing completed prior to the 2023 Christmas break and internal walls were started.
The project will spring back to life this week with the return of workers for the construction company, A.W. Edwards.
According to new building fund chairperson, Ron Hartley, the contracted completion date is June 16,
"The builders, A.W. Edwards Construction, have been fantastic to work with," he said.
"They are professional, co-operative and obliging to the needs of the club.
"There has been no variation to the contract price to date - this is very rare.
"Four sliding doors at the back of the building, which have been sourced from the old building, will be installed during the first week of recommencement of construction.
""The redesign to permit the re-use of these doors has saved over $40,000."
While membership numbers at the Forster Surf Club have remained relatively stable, club president, John Quinn, is confident that, on completion of the new club house facilities, and with the current commercial television promotion of surf life saving on the North Coast figures will increase.
"There is a job for everyone in a surf club," Mr Quinn said.
"Diversity reigns supreme, and there truly is a role suited for everyone, regardless of age, skill level, gender or background.
"You can be a full patrolling member and perform water rescues following training for the Bronze Medallion or Surf Rescue Certificate.
"You can be an award member whereby you can still wear the iconic red and yellow uniform on patrol and assist by qualifying for an award such as first aid, advanced resuscitation or radio operator.
"We need volunteers as un-crewed aerial vehicle pilots to operate surveillance drones.
"We need volunteers to assist as nipper age managers, barbeque personnel, qualified bar staff, gear stewards.
"Associate members without awards can access the clubs facilities and act as a support resource for fund-raising, organising carnivals and other events."
According to Lower North Coast Surf Life Saving branch president, Ross Blowers, the issue of volunteerism across communities has become an item of disquiet for many organisations dependent on volunteers, including surf life saving.
"This has been exacerbated over the past three years following the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic," he said.
"During this period, the Lower North Coast Surf Life Saving Branch has had a 20 per cent reduction in membership at all levels from 1872 members to 1551 members.
"Across the same period, active patrolling memberships has fallen by nearly 10 per cent.
"In comparison, Sydney Northern Beach branch clubs and Sydney branch clubs south of the harbour each boast over 18,000 members, but both have had a reduction in patrol numbers of about seven per cent."
In servicing a coastline from Crowdy Bay National Park in the north to Seal Rocks in the south, the six clubs in the Lower North Coast Branch service the longest stretch of coastline of any branch in NSW, a distance of more than 100 kilometres, yet the membership is the smallest in the state.
In order to reduce the need for rescues by volunteer lifesavers, local council paid lifeguards, or emergency call-out services, beach-goers are reminded to swim between the red and yellow flags on a patrolled beach.
If considering entering water where there is no patrol, people should download the Beachsafe app for both android and iOS phones which includes the location, weather, surf conditions and hazards plus the local facilities for all Australian beaches.
Importantly, the lifesaving service for each beach is listed to help you find the nearest patrolled beach.
