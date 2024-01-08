Learn to dragon boat and join in the fun

The Forster-Tuncurry based dragon boat club, Great Lakes Pearl Dragons, is inviting members of the community who have had no previous paddling experience to join in a program that guides people through the basics of dragon boating.
This is the fourth time the Pearlers has offered this opportunity to anyone to experience what it is that makes people so enthusiastic about the sport.
Previous participants have attested to their enjoyment of the program, the sport and the environment while also affirming the welcoming nature of all club members and coaches.
As a result, many have joined the club to embark on their dragon boating fitness journey and have since taken up the option of competing with the club as a team at regattas.
The initial hour-long session is offered for free so that anyone can take part once before committing to completing the five sessions.
The cost of the program that follows is then deducted from membership fees if a participant chooses to join the club.
All of this takes part on the beautiful Wallis Lake along Breckenridge Channel in Forster.
For more information email dragons2428@hotmail.com or phone 0420 235 987.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.