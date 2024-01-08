Outdoor swimming pool review continues through January

MidCoast Council staff will continue to conduct its 'drop-in' sessions at local outdoor public swimming pools throughout the month.
Staff members will be on-hand to listen to ideas and feedback about local swimming pools.
However, these sessions are not formal meetings, and there will be no presentations or forum discussions and councillors will no attend.
This is about us hearing from you as individuals about how you use your pool, a MidCoast Council spokesperson said.
"Thank you to everyone who has already provided feedback on our swimming pool review or came to see us at a pool during November and December.
"Your feedback will be used to help us set the opening hours for future swim seasons.
"Pool operators will still be able to decide to open the pool for longer when it is hot, busy or they get a booking for an event.
"We know swimming pools are important community facilities and want to ensure they remain sustainable for the future.
"We have a duty to ensure pools operate according to safety guidelines and are managed in a financially responsible manner.
"This is why we are introducing some changes to supervision, entry fees, management methods, and considering opening hours of pools.
"If you swim at your local pool, complete the short survey to have your say, or come to a drop-in session to have a chat with one of our staff members."
Drop-in at any time that suits you from 11am - 2.30pm at:
The consultation will close on Sunday, February 4.
