Great Lakes Advocate
Great Lakes Advocate's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

New board members for the new year at Taree Universities Campus

By Staff Reporters
January 8 2024 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Taree Universities Campus is poised to relocate and expand into the previous Greater Taree City Council administration building in coming weeks with three newly appointed board members.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Forster news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.