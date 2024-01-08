Is this your stolen property?

Manning Great Lakes Police District officers are keen to locate the owner of property, believed to have been stolen during recent break and enter offences.
The old-style jewellery and associated items was confiscated from a person who had been arrested for other property crime offences.
However, inquiries failed to find an owner for the property.
Likely this was recently stolen from a break and enter or steal from motor vehicle in the Taree and surrounding areas and could have also come from the Forster or Tuncurry sector.
If you believe this is your property or have other information relating to this property, please contact Taree Proactive Crime Team on 55948299 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au
EVENT NUMBER E82139983 relates to this property. Please quote this number.
Information is treated in strict confidence.
