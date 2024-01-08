Meet the artist at Forster library

Award winning local author and artist, Shelley Kurtz will spread her wings and drop in to Forster library later this month for a book signing and digital art demonstration of her book, Australian Beaks.
Shelley will bring her beautifully illustrated 56-page colouring journal to life between 11am and 12.30pm on Saturday, January 20.
Australian Beaks features 25 favourite Australian birds, shares interesting facts including how to identify birds, their habitat, and where to find them.
There are pages for you to colour in and pages for you to get creative too.
Enjoy a demonstration of Shelley creating her digital art, and get your journal signed by the author on the day.
Light refreshments will be provided.
Bookings essential: https://library.midcoast.nsw.gov.au/Events/Meet-the-Artist-Shelley-Kurtz-Forster
