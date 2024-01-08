Great Lakes Advocate
Great Lakes Advocate's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News
What's on

Meet the artist at Forster library

By Staff Reporters
Updated January 17 2024 - 10:52am, first published January 8 2024 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Award winning local author and artist, Shelley Kurtz will spread her wings and drop in to Forster library later this month for a book signing and digital art demonstration of her book, Australian Beaks.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Forster news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.