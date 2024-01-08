Couple nabbed for riding stolen bicycles

A man and a woman have been charged with a number of offences after being caught riding stolen bicycles.
Late last year Manning Great Lakes Police District officers were notified about the theft of two bicycles from caravan parks in Forster.
Following extensive inquiries, police stopped the man and woman who were cycling along South Street, on the morning of Wednesday, January 3.
Since then, the 41-year-old man has been charged with deal with property proceeds of crime, wile the 30-year-old woman was charged with goods in personal custody suspected being stolen.
Both were refused bail and appeared before Port Macquarie Local Court last Thursday, January 4.
Investigations into the theft of bicycles across the PD continues.
Members of the community who are victims of theft are urged to make a report to local police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
