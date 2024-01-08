Great Lakes Advocate
Great Lakes Advocate's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News
Police

Couple nabbed for riding stolen bicycles

By Staff Reporters
January 8 2024 - 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A man and a woman have been charged with a number of offences after being caught riding stolen bicycles.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Forster news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.