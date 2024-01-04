Two new skate parks planned in Mid Coast

MidCoast Council has plans to build two new skate parks, upgrade 11 and remove five that are not delivering value for the community.
These initiatives are included in two new strategies adopted by council which will guide the future direction of play spaces and skate parks over the next 12 years.
MidCoast Council's Playspace and Skatepark Strategies was finalised following a period of community consultation. Feedback from the community was considered and some changes were made to the draft documents.
"Overall, the community provided strong support for the Skate Park Strategy and in particular, for the construction of a district level skate park at Providence Bay Park at Hawks Nest," council's manager strategy and projects, Amanda Hatton said. The other new skate park will be built in Wylie Breckenridge Park, Black Head.
Feedback on the Harrington skate park has resulted in council upgrading the park from a long-term priority to short-term.
In locations where they are to be removed, new skateparks will be built in better locations or there will be upgrades to existing skate parks nearby.
Pump tracks are proposed for Coopernook, Taree, Tuncurry and Gloucester in the short- to medium-term.
The Playspace Strategy focuses on the future of the 79 playgrounds in the MidCoast region.
It outlines plans to upgrade from three to 15 neighbourhood playgrounds, from five to nine district playgrounds and provide three regional playgrounds for the MidCoast, at Taree, Old Bar and Gloucester. Regional playgrounds have 20-plus pieces of equipment or additional space for hosting larger community events.
Eleven play spaces have been identified for removal when they reach the end of their useful life as they are not delivering value for the community.
In locations where they are removed, higher quality contemporary playgrounds will be provided in other nearby parks and reserves.
"Community feedback on the Playspace Strategy also touched on the need for supporting infrastructure in some locations including barbecues, shade and fencing," Ms Hatton said.
Based on the feedback received, the priority and classification of some of the upgrades has been changed;
"Our goal is to have innovative and exciting play spaces and skate parks that our community loves."
The documents will set the longer-term strategic direction and will be used to seek funding for upgrades and replacements.
The strategies were developed as a recommendation from the MidCoast Open Space and Recreation Strategy 2023 - 2035 as a result of the feedback the community provided during this consultation.
To read the strategies, head to haveyoursay.midcoast.nsw.gov.au/skatepark-strategy and haveyoursay.midcoast.nsw.gov.au/playspace-strategy.
