Great Lakes Advocate
Home/News/Local News

Rare turtle chooses Mid North Coast beach to lay eggs

By Staff Reporters
December 21 2023 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
139 Loggerhead turtle eggs have been collected from a Mid North Coast beach and moved to safety. Picture supplied.
139 Loggerhead turtle eggs have been collected from a Mid North Coast beach and moved to safety. Picture supplied.

A rare turtle has chosen a NSW Mid North Coast beach to lay her eggs.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forster news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.