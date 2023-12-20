Toilet block removed from sports complex plan of management

A site specific plan of management (PoM) for the North Tuncurry Sports Complex has been approved by councillors.
Developed in consultation with key community stakeholders and local residents, the plan will provide MidCoast Council and the community with a long-term strategic plan to manage the recreational facility.
While the site is located on Crown land, it is managed by MidCoast Council.
The Crown Land Management Act authorises local councils appointed to manage dedicated or reserved Crown land to run the land as if it were public land under the Local Government Act, MidCoast Council recreation and open space planner, Neal Ames reported.
"The North Tuncurry Sports Complex is a long-established recreational space and an important meeting place within its respective community," Mr Ames said.
"It accommodates a diverse range of uses and the site has numerous regular user groups while also providing economic benefits for the community through attracting visitation from outside of the area."
The draft PoM had included an image with the facility indicated on the western side of Bickford Park (fenced off-leash dog area).
All 12 submissions argued this would have a negative effect on the neighbouring houses and suggested other locations, Mr Ames said.
"This indicative location of the facility had not been tested during consultation and had been placed there by the consultant."
The toilet block has since been removed from the final PoM, with a narrative indicating a consultation process would be conducted during the future design phase of the facility.
"The narrative also stated that a better location for the public amenity would be to the north of the dog park, with access from the dog park added (a new gate) and so that surfers and beach goers can also use it.
The sporting complex in Taree and this north Tuncurry sports complex plan of management forms a very exciting picture, Jeremy Miller said.
"Most of the feedback from the public during the exhibition period regarding the location of the public toilets - that's now been removed and the staff have acknowledged further consultation is required," Cr Miller said.
"Separate to this I think that deals with most of the issues in the submissions and I think this is a very positive plan," he said.
Councillors voted to go ahead with the plan unanimously.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.