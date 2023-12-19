Police seeking information on man wanted on outstanding warrants

Police are appealing for public assistance to locate a man wanted on three outstanding warrants.
Twenty-nine-year-old Joshua Hesseling is wanted by police in relation to warrants for stealing offences.
Joshua's whereabouts are unknown, however, he was last known to be in the Moorland and surrounding areas.
Police are appealing for anyone who may have seen this man or has information relating to his whereabouts to call Taree Police on (02) 55948299 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au
Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report crime via NSW Police social media pages.
Meanwhile:
Residents and holidaymakers are advised to lock their cars and houses due to a recent spate of incidents - especially involving motor vehicles - where they have been left unlocked, resulting in the vehicles and valuable property being stolen.
Keeping your vehicle locked when leaving it can save you a lot of grief and anxiety, especially in relation to replacement of items such as bank cards, licences, other personal cards, mobile telephones and tablet electronic devices.
