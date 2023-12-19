The Christmas Day weather forecast is in... it is looking showery

It's beginning to look a lot like a warm and humid Christmas Day in the Great Lakes
The Bureau of Meteorology has released its Christmas Day forecast and it is looking like thunderstorms and showers could be in store for much of the East Coast.
Forster is forecast to reach a top of 25 degrees on Christmas Day, following an overnight low of 18, and 90 per cent of shower later in the afternoon.
Away from the coast, the mercury is predicted to reach a high of 24 degrees, with a 90 per cent of showers.
"With Christmas still a week away, the forecast is subject to change," senior meteorologist, Angus Hines said.
"However Australia can start preparing for the festive season with the likely weather in mind."
The volatile summer conditions are caused by a high pressure system that is strengthening and a trough off the north coast that is eroding, directing hot northerly winds into the state.
A second trough, currently over south western NSW, will move through southern and western areas today, Tuesday, December 19, before stalling over the north east mid-week.
This trough is forecast to trigger widespread showers and thunderstorms for Christmas
- With Australian Associated Press
