The perfect companion for a loving family

Skittles is a gorgeous, easy-going two--year-old domestic short haired cat, who was sadly surrendered, along with her three babies, after her owner become homeless and was unable to care for this little family.
Mumma and her kitties have only been with Sweet Pea Animal Rescue for a handful of weeks. Skittles is now eagerly waiting to meet her forever home.
During her short stay at Sweet Pea her volunteer carers have learned Skittles is the perfect combination of both carefree and playful.
She is affectionate and loves company. Her beautiful, soft nature extends to her human companions as well.
Skittles also loves to nap.
She will most definitely appreciate having a comfy section of the home to call her very own.
She will be thankful for a family who can be patient with her while she settles in but once she has done so, she will be relaxed and will show her beautiful, nurturing side.
Skittles is in good health. She has been desexed, vaccinated, microchipped and treated with parasitic preventatives and is now ready and waiting to meet her new adoptive family.
