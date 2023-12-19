Uplifting and new, Pop Squad is coming to Tuncurry

The summer school holidays just got a little bit more exciting for both big and little kids with Pop Squad performing in early January.
Pop Squad is a new, uplifting kids show paying tribute to three of the world's most loved pop music icons, Katy Perry, Taylor Swift and Dua Lipa.
The 70-minute live show will bring the hit music, flamboyant performances and outrageous costumes of these global superstars to Tuncurry Beach Bowling Club on Sunday, January 7.
Sydney-based Pop Squad has all the glamour of these chart-dominating pop stars, with astonishing live vocal and choreographed performances of their biggest songs, along with an impressive light and visual display.
Katy, Taylor and Dua are well known for their strong positive attitudes and the 'Squad' shares messages of self-respect and confidence in an interactive show that is perfect for kids from three to 93 years.
Featured hit singles include Roar, Firework, Hot N Cold from Katy; Shake it Off, Blank Space and Anti-Hero from Taylor; Levitating, Physical and Dance the Night (Barbie the Movie) from Dua in an event to get all ages up and dancing.
There might even be some surprise special guest appearances, and there will be a chance to meet the girls after the show, to ensure the experience stays with you long after the school holidays have finished.
Contact Tuncurry Beach Bowling club on 6554 6477 for bookings.
