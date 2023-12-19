Help ease congestion at Seal Rocks this summer

MidCoast Council is asking day-trippers to rethink their plans for visiting the picturesque coastal village of Seal Rocks during the peak holiday period.
Visitor numbers peak during the two weeks after Christmas Day, causing significant traffic and parking issues.
By mid-morning, the 100 designated car parks in the village are often filled, resulting in illegal overflow parking on the narrow entry road.
This situation creates traffic chaos, effectively turning the road into a one-way street and causing roadblocks which severely restrict access for waste services, deliveries, and emergency services.
Liveable communities director, Paul De Szell, is asking visitors to instead explore other areas within the region.
"The Barrington Coast is extremely fortunate to have so many amazing locations right at our doorstep," Mr De Szell said.
"We warmly welcome visitors to the area, we just ask that if you haven't already booked accommodation within the village of Seal Rocks, please consider exploring another section of our 190 kilometre coastline and help relieve the pressure on this delicate piece of paradise," he said.
The increase of illegal overnight camping throughout the village is an ongoing issue for local tourist providers and community members and puts an additional strain on resources during this period.
"Seal Rocks is an environmentally sensitive area with limited facilities, and we have a responsibility to the community and the delicate foreshore environment to discourage people from taking advantage of the situation," Mr De Szell said.
During the holidays council rangers will be working with NSW Police and the National Parks and Wildlife Service to target illegal parking, illegal camping, driving on beaches without a permit and rubbish dumping.
Mr De Szell said council would continue to work with the community to look at other solutions for coming years such as user pays parking and no camping zones.
