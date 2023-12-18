Saltwater Freshwater Arts 2023 exhibition opens at gallery

The touring exhibition, Saltwater Freshwater Arts 2023, is on show at Manning Regional Art Gallery.
Saltwater Freshwater Arts 2023 is a touring exhibition combining the biennial Saltwater Freshwater Aboriginal Art Award and contemporary cultural objects exhibition.
The exhibition started its journey on Gadigal land in Sydney.
It opened at Boomalli Aboriginal Art Gallery with a diverse range of artwork and cultural objects.
This year's exhibition is curated by Wiradjuri woman, Catherine Croll.
Catherine is an artist, curator, writer and lecturer in Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Studies at TAFE NSW.
She is also founding director of Cultural Partnerships Australia.
Catherine has managed large international touring exhibitions and cultural exchange programs throughout the Asia Pacific.
The exhibition had its official Taree opening earlier this month.
Russell Saunders welcomed the artists and others at the gallery to Biripi country and played the digeridoo
Catherine Croll could not make it to the opening, but sent a message to be read by Manning Regional Art Gallery director, Rachel Piercy.
"I'm delighted by the diversity of artwork and the breadth of stories submitted," Rachel read.
"Artists from across the saltwater freshwater footprints have created pieces which reflect their personal journeys, connection to country, language, country and family.
"Many of the works specificially reference the colour of the artist's saltwater freshwater country and their connection to the ancestral knowledge and lore past down over millennia.
Saltwater Freshwater Arts 2023 is at the gallery until January 27.
Saltwater Freshwater is supported by the NSW Government through Create NSW.
