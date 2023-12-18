Only in Australia would Santa arrive via the ocean, and only in Australia would surf life saving nippers replace reindeer.
Last Sunday, December 17 nippers of all ages gathered on Forste's Main Beach to create on mega-group which collaborated to enjoy activities on their final education morning before the Christmas-New Year break.
Forster Nippers will return to the beach on Sunday, February 4, 2024.
In the shadow of the new surf club building, with the roof now completed, nippers enjoyed wading races, flag races, big parachute, a giant slip-and-slide, a sausage sizzle and a popper drink.
Teamwork abounded on the sand and in the water, especially when Santa Claus arrived.
Greeted by the excited cheers of young beach enthusiasts, he swapped his sleigh for an inflatable rescue boat.
Once landed, there was a rush to provide 'kid power' to ensure the jolly gentleman was safely hauled up the beach.
"Thanks Santa for visiting Forster nippers at their 2023 Christmas Party," Forster junior activities chairperson, Nova Grosvenor said.
"What a fantastic day with the giant slip-and-slide a hit as usual," Nova said.
" A big thank you to officers of Fire Plus Rescue NSW Forster 295 for their community service by supporting our day through supplying the water to ensure a slippery ride for the enthusiastic youngsters."
Nipper activities in all six clubs in the region's Lower North Coast Surf Life Saving branch have gone into recess for the coming summer school vacation period.
Following the tragic drowning toll of 11 people on the Australian coastline between Christmas and New Year alone in 2022, branch president, Ross Blowers has again pleaded with holiday makers to follow the maxim, 'swim between the flags' as all these fatalities occurred outside patrolled areas.
