Hamish's state victories

Fifty-one swimmers from 11 clubs on the North Coast competed in 218 events at Swimming NSW (SNSW) senior state championships, while 12 swimmers from five clubs competed in 51 events in the Queensland State championships.
The 2023-24 SNSW senior state championships were held at Sydney Olympic Park Aquatic Centre, Homebush from Sunday, December 10 until last Saturday, December 16, while at the same time, swimmers from the northern part of the coast swam at the 2023 Queensland state championships.
Swimmers from most states of NSW as well as overseas countries, competed.
Those countries were The Netherlands, Tunisia, New Caledonia, Japan and several clubs from New Zealand.
This all made for good swimming and large entries. Some of the 50 events went to 36 heats x 10.
Medalists:
Ethan Blockey, 17. Macksville MC 50m backstroke, 1; 100m backstroke, 2. 50m breast-stroke, 3; 100m breast-stroke, 4; 200m medley, 5; 100m freestyle, 5; 100m butterfly, 6 and 50m freestyle.
Hamish Carmichael, 12, Forster, 100m breast-stroke, 2 and 50m breast-stroke, 2. Joel Fleming, 17, Forster, 100m butterfly, 2; 50m freestyle, 4; 50m butterfly, 4 and 100m freestyle, 5.
Millie Edwards16, Coffs Harbour, 200m butterfly, 3, 500m backstroke, 3; 200m medley, 5 and 100m butterfly, 7.
Keeley Smith, 15, Macksville, 100m breast-stroke, 3; 200m breast-stroke, 3 and 50m breast-stroke, 4. Bridie Gordon, 12, Coffs Harbour, 50m backstroke, 3, and 100m backstroke, 10. Sebastian Webster, 14 Stroud MC, 50m breast-stroke, 3; 100m breast-stroke, 4 and 50m freestyle, 10.
Top 10 placings were:
Aidan Arnison, 16, Alstonville, 100m, backstroke, 10; Courtney Clark, 17, Coffs Harbour, 200m butterfly, 8; Rekkii Bryne, 21, Dorrigo, 50m breast-stroke, 8 and 50m butterfly, 9; Sophie Scislo,14, Forster, 100 butterfly, 5; Kiera Hetherington, 17, Macksville, 100 backstroke, 8; Leah Pickvance, 16, Macksville, 100m freestyle, 5, 50m freestyle, 5; Makaylah Schatzman, 14, Macksville, 14, 50 freestyle, 9; Brielle Woodger, 17, Macksville, 200m butterfly, 6, 100 butterfly, 4; Chase Burke, 13, Maclean, 13, 1500 freestyle, 6; Jett Burke, 15, Maclean, 200m butterfly, 9; Bianca Harison, 12, Port Macquarie,50m breast-stroke, William Bradshaw, 16, Stroud, MC, 50m backstroke, 9, 400 freestyle, 10 and 100 backstroke, 7; Caitlin McDonald, 14, Stroud, 100 breast-stroke, 4 and 200m breast-stroke, 7.
Forster results:
Hamish, 200m b/s 38; 100m back,15, 50m back, 88; Joel, 50m back,17; Sophie, 50m freestyle, 30; 200m free31; 50m back, 25, 100m free, 25; 50m free,17, 200m free, 27; Piper Bamford 14, 50m frees, 32, 50m free, 59; Ryan Brown, 15, 100m breast, 25, 200m breast, 15, 50 breast, 55; Tanna Davey, 17, 50m free, 18; 200m free, 100m free, 17; Eva Keen, 15, 50m free, 24, 100m back, 20, 50 back, 63, 100 fly, 24; Sophia Lee, 15, 50 free, 42, 100 fly, 43; Kaithlin 13, 50 back, 129, 50 fly, 138
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.