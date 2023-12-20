Potential sixth side for 2024 rugby comp

A SIXTH men's side could play in the 2024 Lower North Coast Rugby Union competition.
Newly elected Mid North Coast Zone president, Steve Rees from the Manning River Ratz, said developments were looking positive.
Mr Rees wouldn't name the potential sixth club other than to say it is in the north.
At this stage it's not known whether the club would be represented in the men's and women's competition or just the men.
However, Mr Rees said the zone wanted an answer soon.
"We should know one way or another by mid-January,'' he said.
"We don't want it carrying on any longer than that.''
Five teams played in the men's competition this season and five in the women.
Old Bar had a men's side but no women, Gloucester won the women's premiership, but didn't have the numbers for men.
In 2022 there were three men and three women's sides.
Wauchope (women and men) and Old Bar (men) returned this year after sitting out 2022 due to a lack of players.
Forster fielded a women's team for the first time in a number of years.
Old Bar is advertising for a women's side.
The Clams were a success story of 2023.
Bolstered by a number of players from the Pacific Islands who were working in the area, Old Bar scored a couple of wins, including one against arch rivals, the Ratz.
The Clams had been in the doldrums since making the 2012 grand final and had only won a handful of games in the ensuing years.
"Things are looking good at Old Bar for next year - they've signed on a number of new sponsors and they're looking for another strong season,'' Mr Rees said.
However, Mr Rees said it was unlikely that Gloucester would return to the men's ranks in 2024.
"Maybe the following year,'' he said.
"There's a bit of movement over there.''
Mr Rees admitted there would be a problem with the draw should the Clams get a women's side.
Last season Gloucester and the Clams were 'married' on the draw, with their sides playing at the one venue.
Old Bar took some home games to Gloucester as part of the arrangement.
"That's something we'll have to look at - but getting more teams involved isn't a bad problem,'' he said.
The Lower North Coast season looks likely to kick-off in late April.
Both Forster Tuncurry Dolphins and the Wallamba Bulls are looking for volunteers to assist during the 2024 rugby season. Get in touch via their Facebook page.
