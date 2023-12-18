Silver for Joel in Senior State Swimming champs

Forster Aquatic Swim Club member, Joel Fleming has demonstrated what champions are made from.
Competing in his fourth state final during the 2023-24 Senior State Championships, Joel swam his way to a silver medal in the 100 metres butterfly event.
The seven-day championships was held at Sydney Olympic Park Aquatic Centre, Homebush from Sunday, December 10, winding up last Saturday, December 16.
Fifty one swimmers from 11 clubs across NSW swum in 218 events
The event also attracted swimmers from the Netherlands, Tunisia, New Caledonia, Japan and New Zealand.
Before his butterfly event the 17-year-old competed in the final of the 100 metre freestyle event finishing fifth with a sub 52 time.
He earned his place ranked fourth with a blistering PB in the semis.
In other events Joel was fourth in the 50 metres butterfly and swam to a fifth place in the 100 metres freestyle.
Also earning a podium finish was 12-year-old Hamish Carmichael who was second in both the 100 metres and 50 metres breast-stroke events.
Nine swimmers from the Forster club competed in 35 events, with 23 achieving PBs, three medals, six top 10s, two national age qualifying times and three Olympic trial qualifying times.
Fourteen-year-old Stroud Seals Swimming Club member, Sebastian Webster was placed third in the finals of the 50 metres breast-stroke, fourth in the 100 metres breast-stroke and 10th in the 50 metres freestyle.
Before the finals of the 100 metres breast-stroke, the 14-year-old swam to a fourth place in the semis.
